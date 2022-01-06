Arunachal: Mortal remains of Martyred Rifleman Longdon Wangsu reached Longding

LONGDING- The mortal remains of martyred Rifleman Longdon Wangsu of 16 Assam Rifle was airlifted from Imphal and reached hometown Longding at today’s evening. The mortal remains were formally received by 40 Assam Rifle based at Longding. Throngs of public gathered at the General ground Longding to bid farewell to the martyred son of the soil.

All the three elected representatives of Longding District Honchun Ngandam, Minister RWD & Science and technology, Gabriel D Wangsu HMLA 58-Kanubari Assembly Constituency, Tanpho Wangnaw HMLA 59-Longding-Pumao assembly constituency, Dakli Gara, APSC in-charge Deputy Commissioner, Vikram Hari Mohan Meena SP, Longding, Lohpong Wangham ZPC Longding, All ZPMs, All HODs, CBOs and general public paid their last homage to the martyred.

His final rites with full military honour will be conducted at his native village Niausa on 7th January at 0930 hours by 40 Battalion Assam Rifle.

Rifleman Longdon Wangsu of 16 Assam Rifles from Arunachal Pradesh was killed in the IED explosion which was carried out by militants in Thoubal district of Manipur on Wednesday.