Arunachal: More Villagers Back Siang Multipurpose Project

YINGKIONG- Public support for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district is showing an upward trend, with more residents from affected villages extending consent for pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities.

In Bomdo village, an additional 13 permanent residents have submitted their consent in favour of the PFR process, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on March 16, 2026. Prior to this, 55 out of 77 households had already extended their support, while nine households are yet to sign.

Further adding to the support base, 14 members of Bomdo village who are currently residing in different parts of the district due to occupational commitments have also conveyed their consent, aligning with the decisions of their community.

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Representing the residents, Binbo Lonchung submitted the updated list of supporting members to the Deputy Commissioner, Talo Jerang, in the presence of Er. Atek Miyu, associated with the SUMP initiative and project-affected families (PAFs).

Meanwhile, in Ramsing village, seven additional residents have submitted their consent supporting the MoU signed on March 15, 2026. Earlier, 12 residents out of 60 households had endorsed the agreement. With the latest additions, the number of supporting residents from Ramsing has increased to 19.

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Dungge Apang, representing the residents of Ramsing, formally handed over the updated list to the Deputy Commissioner at the District Commissioner’s Office in Yingkiong.

Officials indicated that the growing number of consenting residents reflects an increasing level of local engagement with the preliminary stages of the proposed hydropower project. The PFR activities are part of the initial assessment process, aimed at evaluating the feasibility and potential impacts of the project.

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Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang expressed optimism regarding the increasing participation of residents and acknowledged the community’s support for the ongoing PFR activities. He emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation between the administration and local communities as the project progresses.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, still in its early stages, remains a subject of broader discussion in the region, particularly in relation to development prospects, environmental considerations, and community interests.