Arunachal: More than 2 crore bank loans disbursed at credit camp held at Ziro

ZIRO- A credit camp-cum-ceremonial programme for credit disbursements to Self Help Groups registered under Lower Subansiri District was successfully conducted at Abotani Hall here yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organized by Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) and District Mission Management Unit, Ziro, the programme was attended by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime as chief guest and Kalung ZPM Subu Lento as guest of honour.

Arunachal: DC LS advocates students to develop reading habits

102 Self Help Groups mobilised under ArSRLM received a bank loan of Rs.2, 37, 89,837/- (Rupees two crore thirty seven lakhs eighty nine thousand eight hundred and thirty-seven) collectively from SBI, APRB, APEX, CANARA and Central Bank to pursue various livelihood activities. The disbursed loans were handed over to SHG representatives in the form of ceremonial cheques signed by the respective Bank Branch Managers during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Bamin Nime enlightened the importance of saving habits and smart investments to SHG members. He also reiterated that SHGs need to focus on social development activities, fight against drug abuse, and most importantly give priority to children education. Further, the DC also appealed the SHG members to apply and avail the benefits of social security schemes such as PMSBY, PMJJBY, CMAAY and urged the bank branch managers to assist and expedite the enrolment and other issues of the mentioned social welfare schemes to all SHG participants and also to public of Ziro.

ZPM Subu Lento assured to extend all possible support to provide office space for the establishment of Primary Level Federation (PLF) office and to appeal other ZPM’s of the District and State Govt. to provide similar support to SHG institutions. Lento also appealed the District Administration and the line departments to give priority to SHGs in availing Govt. schemes like ANKY, ANBY, ANPPY, ANMPY etc.

The Bank branch managers appreciated the untiring efforts of ArSRLM in capacity building of SHG members and assured to extend continuous support to SHGs mobilized under ArSRLM in the form of strategic credit linkages. Success stories by SHG members were also shared during the programme.

Itanagar: DSOAA meet resolves to reinvigorate its activities for welfare of state Govt. employees

The programme was also attended by HOD’s and representatives from Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture. Branch managers of SBI, APRB, APEX, Canara and Central banks were acknowledged and felicitated during the programme for providing credit linkage support to the SHGs mobilised under ArSRLM.

The programme was moderated by ArSRLM Ziro block District Mission Manager Senong Namchoom and Block Mission Manager Tage Rimpi.