Arunachal: More than 2.5 Cr bank loans disbursed at Yachuli credit camp

YACHULI- A credit camp-cum-ceremonial programme for credit disbursements to Self Help Groups registered under Lower Subansiri District was successfully conducted here today.

Organized by Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) and Block Mission Management Unit, Yachuli, the programme was attended by Lower Subansiri Zilla Parishad Chairperson Likha Sangchhore as chief guest and Yachuli ZPM Joram Elyu as guest of honour.

132 Self Help Groups mobilised under ArSRLM received a bank loan of Rs 2,51, 39,762/- (Rupees Two Crore Fifty-One Lakhs Thirty-Nine Thousand Seven Hundred and Sixty-Two) collectively from APRB and SBI Bank to pursue various livelihood activities. The disbursed loans were handed over to SHG representatives in the form of ceremonial cheques signed by the respective bank branch managers during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, ZPC Likha Sangchhore said women of 21st century has the capability to work shoulder to shoulder with men for which they need to be more informed and financially independent. Appreciating the willingness of members to bring changes in their lives and society as a whole through the SHG institutions, the ZPC said women need to have access to banking facilities in order to enhance their economic livelihood activities.

Appreciating the importance of the programme which entailed large number of credit linkages by APRB and SBI banks, ZPM Joram Elyu said grassroots workers like PRI leaders and SHG members need to collaborate and maintain transparency to earn the faith and goodwill of people. He also appealed the SHG members to participate at the Gram Sabha meetings and village development plan preparation meetings.

Meanwhile, the bank branch managers appreciated the 100% repayment rate of the SHG credit linkages and the untiring efforts of ArSRLM in capacity building of SHG members, and assured to extend continuous support to SHGs mobilized under ArSRLM in the form of strategic credit linkages. Success stories by SHG members were also shared during the programme.

The programme was also attended by HoD’s from Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture and Medical. While medical officer Dr. Tana Tath encouraged the SHG members to enrol themselves in CMAAY scheme to access the health benefits, Horticulture Development Officer Tasso Yalu urged to avail the ANBY and ANKY schemes to enhance their livelihoods.

Branch managers of Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) Yazali and Yachuli were acknowledged and felicitated during the programme for providing credit linkage support to the SHGs mobilised under ArSRLM. The programme was moderated by ArSRLM Yachuli Block District Thematic Coordinator (Financial Inclusion) Anu Nalo and Block Mission Manager Toko Chichi.