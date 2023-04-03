Arunachal: Month Long Poshan Pakhwada concludes at Ziro

ADVERTISEMENT

ZIRO- The Ziro ICDS Divisional Cell and Ziro-I ICDS Project celebrated the closing ceremony of the month-long Poshan Pakhwada celebrations and organized a one-day awareness programme on protection of women from domestic violence at Abotani Hall here today.

While appreciating the Poshan Pakhwada celebration for being an innovative scheme devised by the Central Govt. for welfare of the women and children, chief guest and Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime urged the officials of ICDS department and the anganwadi workers to disseminate the Poshan Pledge of nutritional adequacy to women and children at all the villages in the District.

The DC also called upon the citizens to refrain from constructing dwelling houses and commercial structures at the wet rice paddy fields which remains as the main charm of Ziro valley. He also urged the women to contribute in combatting drug menace and in dissemination of information for proper segregation and disposal of garbage in the valley.

ICDS Deputy Director Dani Yami explained the role and significance of ‘One Stop Centre’ (OSC) established for the cause of the tormented, deserted and hapless women. Yami also appealed the deputy commissioner to help the Department in getting an official vehicle for the OSC and timely payment of salaries to staffs.

Resource persons including Horticulture Development Officer Hibu Dante spoke on ‘the role of fruits in a balanced diet’, Dr. Michi Tajang on ‘Balanced diet for Pregnant, Lactating Mother and Adolescent Girls’, Peripatetic Training Officer Leegang Anya on ‘Importance of locally produced millet’ and Inspector R. Borang on ‘The role and responsibilities, duties of police officer during the incidence of violence against women and the procedure of filing FIR’.

Advocate Racho Buda made a presentation on ‘Important Provisions, kinds of protection order and punishment under Domestic Violence Act 2005, Sexual harassment of women at work place Act 2013’ while OSC Ziro Psychological Counselor Padi Maku a presentation on ‘The One Stop Centre of Ziro’.

A recipe competition between the various anganwadi centres was also organized and prizes awarded to winners. Earlier, Ziro-I ICDS Project CDPO Takhe Rinyo Bullo welcomed all the participants and briefed the highlights of the day’s programme while supervisor Tanyang Taki offered the vote of thanks. Participants included anganwadi workers and helpers from the 108 anganwadi centres of Ziro-I ICDS Project and district officials. (DIPRO).