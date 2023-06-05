Arunachal: Month long Mission LiFE campaign concludes 

ITANAGAR- On completion of one-month long Mission LiFE campaign in the state, Chief Minister Pema Khandu today urged all not to sit back and rest on the successful campaign of the Mission but to continue it for greater good of the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Commemorating the 50th World Environment day celebrations today, we have come together to mark the conclusion of the month-long Arunachal Mission LiFE Awareness Campaign. Let’s pledge to take Mission LiFE forward in the days to come,” he said attending the World Environment Day celebration here at DK Auditorium, State Legislative Assembly.

Dekho Apna Desh: Arunachal officials, Tour operators reach Ladakh

He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at CoP26 in Glasgow, United Kingdom, gave the world two important messages, that of Panchamrit and Mission LiFE to deal with the challenges of Climate Change impacts and elaborated that the

Panchamrit or five nectar elements include the objectives of India reaching its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030, to meet 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030, to reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes, to reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by less than 45 percent and by the year 2030, India to achieve the target of Net Zero.

Khandu underscored the importance for introducing the concept of Life, and take Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) forward as a campaign with collective participation so that Environmentally Conscious Life Style becomes a mass movement.

The LiFE Mission was officially launched by the Prime Minister in presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guteres at the Statue of Liberty, in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat on 20th October, 2022.

There are seven broad themes of Mission LiFE; namely: Energy Saved, Water Saved, Single Use Plastic Reduced, Sustainable Food Systems Adopted, Waste Reduced (Swachhata Action), Healthy Lifestyles Adopted and E-Waste Reduced.

He said that Arunachal Pradesh realized the importance of environmentally conscious lifestyle in mitigating the impacts of climate change very early and adopted the landmark Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Ministerial Declaration on Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal: Minister inaugurates SE Office of PHE & WS in Shergaon

“It is indeed a matter of immense privilege for my government and me to have initiated and piloted this landmark movement as early as 13 November 2021 for the benefit of future generations and in recognition of the potential contribution Arunachal Pradesh can make towards the fulfilment of the targets and goals within the National Contributions of India, considering our forest and natural resources wealth,” he said.

Khandu asserted that the Pakke Declaration will remain a historic and significant milestone of the 75th year of India’s independence celebrations, which envisages a multi-sectoral whole of government and whole of society approach on the pathway towards low emissions and climate-resilient development through its five broad ‘Panch Dhara’ themes, resting on seventy-five strategies. These themes include Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Health & Well-being of All; Sustainable & Adaptive Living; Livelihoods & Opportunities and Evidence Generation & Collaborative Action.

“I am happy to note that Arunachal Pradesh is among the select Indian States, along with Odisha, Kerala and Gujarat, that have undertaken pioneering work on adopting Climate Tagged Budgeting in its planning and finance architecture to support credible climate change actions covering 12 key pillars of climate response engagements with 162 short term, 122 medium term, and 126 long term actions being implemented by the respective Departments,” he informed.

Khandu further informed that action plans are being implemented through sector-wise resource allocation within respective budgetary envelopes of various Departments to tackle and mitigate climate change impacts in the State and realize climate resilient and responsive landscapes in tune with the national policies on climate change.

To prove his point, he cited the Arunachal Airgun Surrender Abhiyan and the efforts of the Bugun Tribe and the Singchung Village Council managed conservation program in Eagle Nest Wildlife Sanctuary.

“Arunachal Pradesh is among the world’s biodiversity hotspots, harbouring a remarkable array of plant and animal species, which makes it well placed and poised to take the lead in this campaign. In fact, due to our abundant natural resources, including flora, fauna, and water as well as the traditionally natural and harmonious lifestyle of our indigenous tribal communities, it is also our responsibility and privilege to take care of the environment and natural resources for the rest of the country and future generations,” Khandu said.

He lauded the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, all the other Departments, District Administration, various Institutes under the State Government, Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Local Bodies, community-based organizations, NGOs, NCC, NYK, youth associations, school children and eminent personalities who proactively participated in the major awareness, outreach and advocacy activities that were conducted in the State for mass mobilization on Mission LiFE.