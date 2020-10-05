Arunachal: Month long in-service knitting master training programme begins in Bomdila

Bomdila: The West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki inaugurated month long in-service training program for the 1st batch of 10 Nos of knitting masters here Dy. Directorate of Textile & Handicraft campus. today.

Addressing the function DC said that the in-service knitting masters are of the Department of Textile & Handicrafts will be getting training with Computerized Knitting machines at craft center, Bomdila wef 05/10/2020 to 03/11/2020.

The knitting masters from 5 Districts viz Shi Yomi, West Siang, Leparada, Lower Siang and Tawang will be imparted training in power operated fully automatic computerized knitting machines.

The expert Master Trainer cum Technician from Ludhiana, Punjab who has been engaged by the department for the purpose in order to introduce the knitters of the state to new technologies in knitting sector for higher production and sustainable development of the knitting units in all the districts of the state. Leki said.

Such training programme will enhance the skill and boost up the moral of the master to trains more person in the stream in various parts of state in a cohesive, self managing and socio- economic units. DC added.

He further said that all the Knitting Masters of the department are being trained in phase manner who will in turn impart training to the trainees.

The inaugural programme was attended by several heads of department of the district.