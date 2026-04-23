Arunachal: Monsoon Preparedness Reviewed in Yupia

YUPIA- A review meeting on monsoon preparedness was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Yupia on April 23, where district authorities assessed readiness measures and released the District Disaster Management Plan for Papum Pare district.

The meeting was chaired by Lobsang Tsering, who also serves as Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority. It was attended by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Bamang Yayu, along with Additional Deputy Commissioners and officials from various departments.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner released the District Disaster Management Plan and emphasised that many disasters in and around the Itanagar capital region are largely human-induced. He called for increased public responsibility and awareness to mitigate such risks.

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He noted that while the district possesses adequate manpower and equipment for disaster response, the effectiveness of mitigation efforts depends on timely coordination among all stakeholders. The role of the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) was highlighted as central to ensuring coordinated action during emergencies.

Officials were informed that monsoon preparedness is being monitored in real time at higher administrative levels. Departments were directed to remain in readiness as per the guidelines of the disaster management plan, including maintaining sufficient buffer stock of essential supplies and equipment.

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Concerns were raised regarding vulnerable areas within the district. The Zilla Parishad Chairperson pointed out that downstream areas of the Panyor Hydropower Project fall within Papum Pare and stressed the need to involve project authorities in preparedness meetings. She also highlighted delays in road clearance and debris removal following landslides, urging highway authorities to take prompt action.

Additional Deputy Commissioners flagged the issue of inadequate machinery at critical points and directed authorities to deploy equipment such as JCBs and poclain machines along key stretches, particularly the Hollongi–Chimpu road connecting Donyi Polo Airport.

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Representatives from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), medical departments, hydropower agencies, and highway authorities presented their preparedness strategies and response mechanisms.

Concluding the meeting, District Disaster Management Officer Nima Tashi informed that control rooms have been established and urged administrative officers at subdivision and circle levels to ensure operational readiness for effective disaster response.

The meeting ended with a renewed emphasis on coordination, preparedness, and proactive measures to minimise risks during the upcoming monsoon season.