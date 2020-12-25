Arunachal: Monpa handmade paper industry was today inaugurated

TAWANG- Monpa handmade paper industry was today inaugurated at Tsangboo village by Chairman KVIC VK Saxena in presence of CEO KVIC Preeta verma. On this occassion welcoming all Shri maling gombu president YASW(Youth action for social welfare) called the day historic in monpa handmade paper making, since handmade paper is our tradition and we are going to revive this tradition.

DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok in his address said KVIC is not only reviving a dying traditional art by reviving the local handmade paper industry but also helpibg us to revive our culture and tradition.

Chairman AP KVIB Dominic Tadar in his address, congratulated and appreciated the interest of Chairman KVIC for visiting AP and said I couldnt resist myself coming to

Tawang to recieve you,seeing your interest in visiting a state which has no industry at all.Without interest no goal can be achieved,and i have that willingness and interest to do something for Arunachal I need strong support from KVIC to make Arunachal known for its development.I will work actively as Karyakarta of KVIC.

CEO KVIC Smti Preeta Verma Speaking about mandate of KVIC said it works for employment generation and to uplift economy,we all have to be self sufficient and go vocal for local.We are planning to work for revival of traditional industry in other parts of Arunachal and shall also provide market.

Chairman KVIC shri VK Saxena before his address distributed certificates to the trainees.

In his address to the gathering he said Arunachal pradesh is such a state which has so much of potential,which if properly utilised

can become number one in entire nation. I fell in love with this state at first sight KVIC will do all out help for arunachal,We have already started a silk unit in Arunachal but due to lock downs nothing much could be done.

KVIC will shortly appoint locals to train the youths in wood carving and pottery making.He thanked state govt for proactively supporting KVIC in implementing projects in this state.KVIC will soon set up lots of agarbatti making units in Arunachal Pradesh which will generate employment to youths he added.