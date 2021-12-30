Arunachal: Monks celebrate birthday with a Snow Cake

Story Highlights This is the beauty of Snow falls, or you can say the Snow cake, which only they knows who are residing in these snow covered hills.

VIRAL VIDEO- The Above video of a group of monks celebrating birthday with a “cake” made out of snow ( Snow Cake) . In this 23-second-long video clip provided by Phurpa Tsering, a group of monks can be seen celebrating the birthday on a snow covered area, may be in Tawang, or Dirang or adjacent to Tawang. They go on to cut a “cake” made out of snow and another monk even shares a piece with his fellow monks.

This is the beauty of Snow falls, or you can say the Snow cake, which only they knows who are residing in these snow covered hills. No word are enough to describe their happiness what they are feelings after snow fall.

Meanwhile the Snow fall continuing for 4th consecutive day on Thursday on the hills of Tawang and West Kameng ( Bomdila ). Traffic has been stopped at several places. Heavy snowfall between Dirang and Sela pass reported. Bomdila Police and Army personnel assisting vehicles. It is advised to not move towards Sela after 4 PM for next few days.