Arunachal: MONDURO 5.0 Concludes with Thrilling Finale in Tawang

Nepal’s Nirav Shreshta clinches the Men’s Elite title as riders from across the world tackle the 4,400-metre Himalayan trails of Tawang.

Last Updated: 04/11/2025
1 minute read
TAWANG-  The curtain fell on the fifth edition of MONDURO 5.0 — the World’s Highest Enduro Race — with a spectacular finale at the scenic Drekhang grassland near Tawang Monastery, celebrating two exhilarating days of extreme adventure and global camaraderie.

The closing ceremony was graced by Tenzin Tsamchoe, Tourist Information Officer, Tawang, representing the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, alongside riders, officials, and spectators who gathered amid the Himalayan backdrop.

Men’s Elite Category Results

  • 1st Prize: Nirav Shreshta (Nepal) – ₹1,25,000,
  • 2nd Prize: Hossein Zanjanian (Iran) – ₹75,000,
  • 3rd Prize: Aaron Kharpuri (Meghalaya, India) – ₹50,000

Special Recognition Awards

  • Miho Kikuchi (Japan) – the only female rider this year, honored for her inspiring perseverance (₹20,000).
  • Dorjee Phuntso and Lobsang Tsewang from Tawang, and Damba Loyi from Aalo – recognized for outstanding performances as local riders (₹5,000 each).

Spanning November 2–3, the race saw 25 riders from India and abroad conquer rugged trails that soared to 4,400 metres, testing endurance and skill under the eco-friendly banner “MONDURO Goes Green.”

In his concluding address, Sangey Tsering, President of the Tawang Cycling Association (TCA), extended heartfelt thanks to sponsors, partners, volunteers, and participants. He hailed MONDURO as a symbol of Tawang’s rise as a global hub for adventure sports and sustainable eco-tourism.

The event wrapped up with music, celebration, and mountain camaraderie, reinforcing MONDURO’s reputation as not just the highest, but among the most spirited, endurance races on the planet.

