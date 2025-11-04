Arunachal: MONDURO 5.0 Concludes with Thrilling Finale in Tawang

TAWANG- The curtain fell on the fifth edition of MONDURO 5.0 — the World’s Highest Enduro Race — with a spectacular finale at the scenic Drekhang grassland near Tawang Monastery, celebrating two exhilarating days of extreme adventure and global camaraderie.

The closing ceremony was graced by Tenzin Tsamchoe, Tourist Information Officer, Tawang, representing the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, alongside riders, officials, and spectators who gathered amid the Himalayan backdrop.

Also Read- Farmers Trained on Seed Quality Control in Tawang

Men’s Elite Category Results

1st Prize: Nirav Shreshta (Nepal) – ₹1,25,000,

Nirav Shreshta (Nepal) – ₹1,25,000, 2nd Prize: Hossein Zanjanian (Iran) – ₹75,000,

Hossein Zanjanian (Iran) – ₹75,000, 3rd Prize: Aaron Kharpuri (Meghalaya, India) – ₹50,000

Special Recognition Awards

Miho Kikuchi (Japan) – the only female rider this year, honored for her inspiring perseverance (₹20,000).

Dorjee Phuntso and Lobsang Tsewang from Tawang, and Damba Loyi from Aalo – recognized for outstanding performances as local riders (₹5,000 each).

Spanning November 2–3, the race saw 25 riders from India and abroad conquer rugged trails that soared to 4,400 metres, testing endurance and skill under the eco-friendly banner “MONDURO Goes Green.”

Also Read- Court Grants Bail to IAS Officer Talo Potom

In his concluding address, Sangey Tsering, President of the Tawang Cycling Association (TCA), extended heartfelt thanks to sponsors, partners, volunteers, and participants. He hailed MONDURO as a symbol of Tawang’s rise as a global hub for adventure sports and sustainable eco-tourism.

The event wrapped up with music, celebration, and mountain camaraderie, reinforcing MONDURO’s reputation as not just the highest, but among the most spirited, endurance races on the planet.