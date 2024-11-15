Arunachal: MONDURO 4.0: A Resounding Success in Tawang

TAWANG- The Tawang Cycling Association has announced the completion of MONDURO 4.0, which took place from November 9th to 14th, 2024. This year’s event exceeded all expectations, bringing together over 50 elite riders from seven countries and showcasing the unparalleled beauty and adventure of Tawang’s landscapes.

MONDURO is recognized as the only Enduro race in India and the highest Enduro race in the world, making it a premier event in the mountain biking calendar.

This year it is also a part of the Prestigious Asia Enduro Series. The excitement of competing at such a unique altitude added to the challenge and allure of the race.

Also Read- Namgey Tsering flags off World’s Highest Enduro Race: Monduro 4.0 in Tawang

Matej Charvat (National champ Down hill, Czech Republic) quoted, “I have raced around 20 races across Asia and Monduro has the best trail amongst all.”

Also another rider Naman Aggarwal expressed his gratitude to be able to ride alongside the world champs and a dream come true.

The event commenced with two exhilarating practice days on November 10th and 11th, allowing riders to familiarize themselves with the challenging terrain and breathtaking trails.

Also Read- Tawang Marathon 2024, here is the list of Winners

The main race kicked off on November 13th, with participants demonstrating remarkable skill, athleticism, and determination across various stages.

Many riders expressed that being able to race alongside UCI Enduro World Champion 2024, Alex Rudeau, was a dream come true, further highlighting the significance of this event in their cycling careers.

The closing ceremony, held at Drekhang on November 14th, was a highlight, celebrating not just the achievements of the riders but also the collaboration of local communities and sponsors who made this event possible.

Also Read- Arunachal hosts Tawang International Marathon

The Monduro trophy was presented to Alex Rudeau(France)for bagging the first prize in the Elite category along with a cash prize of seven Lakh rupees, followed Matej Charvat(Czech Republic) and Elouan Peressie(France) holding the 2nd and 3rd prize.

The podium holders of the masters category were Nicholas Syrti(Shillong), Vinay Menon(Pune)and Phurb Dorji(Bhutan) bagging the 1st, 2nd and the 3rd prize respectively. In the Junior category, Darian(Shillong)bagged the 1st prize followed by Samarpan Jain(Mysore) and Satyadeep(Darjelling).

The participants also learned about Tawang’s rich culture and heritage, further enhancing the overall experience.

Also Read- Walong Half Marathon held to Honour the Heroes

MONDURO 4.0 not only promoted mountain biking as a sport but also showcased Tawang as a prime destination for adventure tourism. The positive feedback received from participants, spectators, and sponsors alike reinforces our mission to foster tourism in the region and support local economic development.

The organisers extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Department of Tourism, District Administration, Arunachal Pradesh Police, volunteers, sponsors, and participants who contributed to the success of MONDURO 4.0. The organizer Tawang Cycling Association looks forward to further expanding this event in the coming years and continuing to spotlight the beauty and adventure opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh