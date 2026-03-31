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Arunachal: Mohesh Chai Reviews Paya Bridge Progress

Inspection highlights focus on quality and deadlines for a major rural infrastructure project under PMGSY Phase III.

Last Updated: 31/03/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Mohesh Chai Reviews Paya Bridge Progress

TEZU- MLA of Tezu-Sunpura constituency, Dr. Mohesh Chai, on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction of a bridge over the Paya river in Lohit district, reviewing the progress and quality of work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Phase III.

Accompanied by Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Tezu, Sotailum Bellai, the inspection focused on assessing whether the project is being executed in accordance with prescribed technical standards and timelines.

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During the visit, Chai emphasised that there should be no compromise on quality, directing the concerned department and executing agency to strictly adhere to all specifications. He also underscored the importance of completing the project within a stipulated timeframe, preferably by the end of the current year, citing its significance for regional connectivity.

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The project involves the construction of a 193.08-metre RCC composite bridge with BUG girder along the road connecting Paya to Bhekuliang. Officials noted that it is among the longest bridges being constructed under the PMGSY programme in Arunachal Pradesh.

A comparable bridge of the same span has already been completed in the Wakro circle over the Khampai river, providing a reference point for execution standards.

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According to officials, the completion of the Paya bridge, along with the associated road infrastructure, is expected to substantially improve connectivity for residents of Bhekuliang and surrounding areas. The project aims to provide all-weather access, linking remote villages with Tezu and facilitating improved access to healthcare, markets, and administrative services.

The MLA reiterated the government’s broader focus on strengthening rural infrastructure and ensuring inclusive development in remote parts of the district.

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Last Updated: 31/03/2026
1 minute read
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