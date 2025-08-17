Arunachal: Mogto Futsal Arena Inaugurated at Serjong Village

SERJONG ( Tawang )- In a significant step toward promoting sports and youth engagement in high-altitude regions, the Mogto Futsal Arena was inaugurated today at Serjong Village under the 3 Mukto Constituency.

Executed by the Water Resources Department (WRD), Tawang, the project has been completed at an altitude of 2,536 meters above mean sea level, making it one of the highest-altitude futsal grounds in the region. The arena features a FIFA-certified artificial turf, offering world-class playing conditions for youth and sports enthusiasts of Mukto and neighboring villages.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by ADC Jang Hakraso Kri as the Chief Guest, who formally inaugurated the facility with a ribbon-cutting, and AC Mogto Honjon Perme as Guest of Honour. Dignitaries including AE WRD Er. Kago Kani, JE Electrical Tashi Wangchu, OC Jang Papok Lego, along with officials and staff from Jang and Mukto circles, were also present.

Adding excitement to the program, an exhibition futsal match was organized between Team ADC (government employees of Jang) and the Mogto Village Team, cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd. The high-energy game ended with Team ADC winning 7–4.

In his address, ADC Jang Hakraso Kri stressed the importance of sports in channelizing youth energy, promoting healthy lifestyles, and strengthening community bonding. He also assured administrative support for building a footpath to improve access to the arena under suitable government schemes.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks from Chorten Norbu, Teacher of GSS Mogto, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dignitaries, officials, and villagers for their active participation and support.

The inauguration of the Mogto Futsal Arena not only brings modern sports infrastructure to this remote constituency but also reflects the administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, community development, and inclusive infrastructure growth in high-altitude regions of Tawang.