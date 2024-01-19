Arunachal: Mock Exercise on Earthquake Scenario held at Tezu

TEZU:- DDMA Lohit in collaboration with 12th BN NDRF Doimukh organized Mock Exercise on earthquake scenario at Nimkey Vidya Niketan, Tezu on 19th Jan. 2024. Table Top Exercise for conducting the Mock Drill was held on 18th Jan. 2024 at DC Confererbnce hall which was attended by IRT Lohit and other stakeholders.

The Central agencies like Army, BRO, ITBP etc also take part in the two Disaster Awareness programme. The State Agencies such as Fire & Emergency Service, SDRF, Police, Health Dept etc also actively involved in the drill.

Watch Video of Mysterious places in India

The 12th BN NRDF Deputy Commandant, Anand K Patel presented the detail overview of Table Top Exercise and Mock Exercise to be followed yesterday at DC Conference Hall. The DDMO Lohit requested the IRT members to participate in the Drill as mandated by the DM act 2005.

Altogether 424 Students and 25 Teaching and non Teaching faculties of Nimkey Vidya Niketan Tezu took part in the day long Mock Exercise.

The observers of the Mock Exercise Alok Singh Dy Comdt 25th BN ITBP and Omprakash Sejawat Dy Comdt, 9th BN ITBP appreciated drill organized by the DDMA Lohit and NDRF where triggering of Earthquake Scenario, Response of School Children and School Faculties were carried out without any confusion and properly coordinated as per Table Top Exercise and plan held yesterday.

The response of Local Administration and activation of IRS after Earthquake report very critical and the same is done very articulately by the DDMA Lohit in the present Exercise in building and managing Staging area, Medical Post, Command Post etc.

The arrival of Fire Service team, SRDF Team, Medical Team, State Police Team and the initial response of Local Administration and with its available resources followed by the Requisition of NRDF and the expertise SAR done by the NDRF is appreciated and applauded by the participants and the School Authority.

Watch Video- Kuldhara, The Most Haunted Village of India

The SAR equipment display was also arranged in the school campus for the school children and faculties by the NDRF, SDRF and Fire Service.

The Principal Nimkey Vidya Niketan Tezu Smti Sailu Bellai thanked the District Administration Lohit and NDRF for conducting Demonstration cum Mock Activity carried out in the school.

She requested the District Administration to do such activities regularly in the school for safety of Children and Teaching Faculties in the event of Disaster like Earthquake and Fire Emergencies.