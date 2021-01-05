Arunachal: Mock drill for COVID-19 Vaccination held at Tawang

TAWANG- A mock drill(Dry Run) for COVID-19 Vaccination was carried out today in the proposed vaccination site at Khandro Drowa Tsangmo District Hospital Tawang. Sang Phuntsok, Deputy Commissioner Tawang by clicking a start button on the Mobile launched the mock drill vaccination session. Dr Wangdi Lama, DMO Tawang, Dr. N.Namshum Medical Superintendent KDS Dist Hospital Tawang, Dr. Lobsang Tempa, DRCHO, Thuptan Jambey Dy.SP, lobsang Choidar, Chairman Block Task Force on Immunization and other senior medical officers and health officials were present on the occasion.

The Mock Drill was carried out on instructions from the competent authority and through this drill we could prepare ourselves well in advance for vaccination to the first phase registered beneficiaries said DRCHO Dr. Lobsang Tempa. Two teams comprising five health officials as Vaccination Officers in each team were prepared for the drill.

This mock drill was followed by inspection of under construction inpatient ward by the DC and DMO alongwith Medical Superintendent. Medical Superintendent KDS Dist Hospital Tawang Dr N.Namshum, showed the progress of the under construction works followed by visit to the other sites and Dialysis unit at KDS District Hospital Tawang.