Arunachal

Arunachal: Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) Launched in Boleng to Boost Healthcare Access in Siang

The MMU has been funded under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach activities of NHPC Ltd. and will be supported for four years.

Last Updated: 25/09/2025
1 minute read
BOLENG: In a major step towards improving last-mile healthcare delivery, a Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) was officially launched today at Boleng.

The initiative, aimed at reaching remote and far-flung villages of Siang district, was flagged off by Ojing Tasing, Minister (RD, PR, Coop, Transport) along with Tayi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner of Siang.

The flag-off event witnessed the presence of  Johny Darang, District Medical Officer (DMO) Siang, Mrs Oshi Pabin Mibang, ZPC Siang, administrative officers, and heads of departments from across the district.

The MMU is a fully-equipped medical van, staffed with a doctor, nurse, lab technician, data entry operator, and driver. Functioning as a “moving hospital,” it will provide free medicines, diagnostic services, and laboratory tests—including Liver Function, Kidney Function, Blood Sugar, Serology (HIV, Malaria, Scrub Typhus), and blood grouping tests.

Minister Tasing applauded the initiative, noting that this is the first MMU in Siang district. He emphasized its importance for patients who cannot easily access hospitals and appealed to citizens to make full use of the services while also ensuring the van’s cleanliness and upkeep.

The MMU has been funded under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach activities of NHPC Ltd. and will be supported for four years. Operations will be managed by the NGO Siang Rural Development Society, based in Laimekuri, Dhemaji district, Assam, in collaboration with the DMO, Siang.

