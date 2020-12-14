Arunachal: MMA fighter Taluk Hili enters in India Pro Fight, all set to fight on 19th Dec next at Mumbai

PASIGHAT ( By-Maksam Tayeng ): A young Mix Martial Art fighter, Taluk Hili, 22 years hailing from Irgo, a small village under Tato Circle in Shi-Yomi District here in Arunachal Pradesh bordering China enters in India Pro Fight and all set to lock horn against his rival Sagar Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh on 19th December next at Nashik, Mumbai.

Speaking from Bangalore this evening, Taluk Hili and his Coach and Trainer, Deepak Rai said that Taluk will be heading to Mumbai on 16th December and his test and checking for fitness will be done on 18th December. Coach cum trainer of Taluk Hili, Depak Rai who hails from Tripura is also a national and international fighter who have been ensuring and readying Taluk to win this India Pro Fight event after seeing Taluk’s good record of fighting in Open Championship held at Mumbai during last year, 2019 where he had won a Bronze Medal there after undergoing trainings at Bangalore.

“If Taluk wins in this India Pro Fight, he will get more chances to fight in international level and hence Pro Fight is very important to get tapology record”, added Taluk’s coach Rai from Bangalore. After this Pro Fight event at Nashik, Mumbai Taluk will also be fighting in Kickboxing Open Championship to be held on 27th December 2020 at Tamil Nadu.

It is also worth mentioning that after wining Bronze in the MMA Open Championship at Mumbai last year, Taluk Hili was selected for training at Attachai Muaythai Gym, Bangkok which is the gateway of One Championship and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). But he couldn’t go there due to financial constraint. Talking to scribe from Banglaore training camp, Taluk Hili said that he didn’t get enough sponsorship or funding to take participation in the Attachai Muaythai Gym, Bangkok.

“The government assistance was delaying and due to my poor family background I couldn’t arrange to go to Bangkok”, added Taluk sadly. However, Taluk said that, he is very thankful to his Coach Deepak Rai who invited him back to Bangalore when Taluk was at his native village Irgo and now he is all set to begin again where he needs help and assistance from his well-wishers and fellow Arunachalees.

Taluk Hili is a Black Belt 1st Dan in both Kickboxing and Taekwondo.and he dreams to become a successful Martial Artist so that he could represent Arunachal Pradesh in particular and India as a whole in the international events like UFC in future.