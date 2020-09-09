Arunachal MLAs, Ministers get tested for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The MLAs and ministers along with their personal staff were tested for the Covid-19 here on Wednesday at the assembly secretariat. The DMO capital complex Dr Mandip Perme informed that the decision to conduct the test was taken after few MLAs and a minister tested positive.

He said altogether 20 MLA and ministers were tested and all their results are negative. “In total 136 people were tested and seven positive cases were detected including driver, PSO and other staff.

The Member of Parliament Tapir Gao who was also present said the decision to conduct covid test for MLAs, PSO, drivers and other staff were taken in order to ensure any possible chance of further infection. Gao appealed to the public to get themselves tested if they experience any symptom in order to keep everyone safe. Lastly he urged people to be careful and not take Covid 19 lightly.

PHED Minister Wangki Lowang, Sports Minister Mama Natung, MLA Laisam Simai, Balo Raja, GD Wangsu, Mopi Mihu, Kento Jini, Mutchu Mithi, Taniya Soki, Kardo Nyigyor among others who reached to the special testing centre arranged by the Capital DMO at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative assembly secretariat (APLA) today.

The State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa informed that recent fresh stock of antigen test kits have been distributed to all the districts of the state. “As of now the stocks are enough to meet the needs. More antigen tests are expected to arrive as order has already been made.

Also in the districts the testing through the TRUNET machine has started,” said Dr Jampa. Further he said till now 1, 91, 632 covid 19 tests have been conducted across the state and that the recovery rate of 69% in the state is quite impressive.