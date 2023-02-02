ADVERTISMENT
Festival

Arunachal: MLA Techi Kaso opened Nyokum Namlo in Toru

To commemorate the 50th Nyokum celebration of Toru, this year, six circles including Toru, Silsango, Leporiang, Sagalee, Mengio, and Parang are jointly celebrating the Nyokum festival in zeal and enthusiasm.

TORU-  On 1st February 2023, Opening Ceremony Of Nyokum Namlo Of Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration Toru 2023 was opened by Techi Kaso,  MLA 13th Itanagar as Chief guest, Nabam Tagi ZPM Leporiang Circle as Guest of honour, Toko Audil ADC Sagalee and along with ZPMs, Coordinator of  six circle and other dignitaries.

During the program Techi Kaso spoke to the general public about the impact of Drugs on society. The negative consequences of drug abuse affect not only individuals who abuse drugs but also their families and friends. He appealed to the youths of today to refrain from such drug addict activities in the name of Nyokum Festival, he said.

Nabam Tagi, also requested the organiser to minimise the local cuisine and brew of the stall at affordable price so that every walk of life can taste the flavour of Nyokum festival. And also suggested the organiser enhance the traditional to poster and promote the culture and practices.

Moreover,  the Games and sports opening ceremony is scheduled on 3rd february, 2023.  All the competition will take place within the 6 six circles of the 15th Sagalee constituency.

