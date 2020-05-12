Arunachal: MLA team visits and inspects Quarantine centres in Kra Daadi

Palin- To review preparedness of quarantine centres at Palin in Kra Daadi District, Balo Raja, HMLA 18-Palin AC and Jikke Tako, HMLA, 20-Tali AC visited Quarantine centres setup at Don Bosco School Building, RMSA Girls Hostel Building, Indoor Hall, Nyokum Hall and thereon, informed a press release issued from DC office.

MLAs team suggested District Administration to submit proposals in regard to the improvement of water supply and power wherever required in quarantine centres, said the press release.

Later, a Co-ordination meeting was held with Head of Offices on Covid-19 preparedness wherein, most of the Head of the Offices were found absent from their posting place which, MLAs opined the absence of Officers at this period of emergency is irresponsible and strict action will require against such officers, mentioned in the press release.

further it is mention in the press release, the MLAs desired all Head of Offices and staff are regularly present in their posting place and discharge the duties in the interest of public service and render necessary service at this moment of COVID-19 disaster with the District Administration.