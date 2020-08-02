Arunachal: MLA Tapuk Taku visits Covid facilities to boost morale of frontline warriors

ADVERTISEMENT

Seppa: To boost morale of the health and frontline workers, Seppa MLA Tapuk Taku today visited the District Covid Care Centre (DCCC), District Hospital, and the District Covid Control Room, here and distributed Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), facemasks and hand sanitizers.

He also inspected the Covid-19 isolation rooms for male and female in the District Hospital during his visit. Taku also handed over Green tea and Horlicks for the inmates of the DCCC to boost their immune system.

Taku was accompanied by the East Kameng deputy commissioner P A Polumatla, additional deputy commissioner Dahey Sangno, District Medical Officer (DMO) and other heads of department.

Appreciating the dedicated works of frontline workers, health workers and the district administration in containing the spread of pandemic, Taku said that the reason for the visit to the district was to ensure well being of the public and to fulfill basic requirements in fighting against the pandemic.

“The team East Kameng is making all effort to ensure that there are no shortages of provisions to contain the pandemic,” said Taku while informing that the four legislators from the district have also earlier agreed to provide the MLALAD fund to the district administration.

He requested the people to cooperate with the district administration and strictly adhere to the SoPs. He said, until there is any vaccine for the virus, the people should make sure that they follow guidelines, and lockdown protocols till August 10.

Meanwhile, DC Polumatla, during a meeting at the Kameng hall here with the legislator and other heads of departments and officers, informed that the district has so far detected 39 Covid-19 positive cases.

“All the 39 positive cases are asymptomatic, two have been already discharged earlier after being tested negative in the re-test and two new cases were detected today in the morning,” he said while adding that the lockdown was only imposed for the easy and fast contract tracing of positive cases.

The DC also said that though the district is not facing much issue in the supply of PDS and LPG, but supply of vegetables has become a matter of concern.

“The vegetables are mostly being brought through Assam via Bhalukpong and the transporters are reluctant to go for any Covid-19 test,” he said while requesting the legislators to pursue the matter with the state government so that Covid-19 test for the vegetable transporters can be done at the Bana check gate.

He also appraised the legislator about the night flying squad to check any movement in the district, and informed that food is being provided in the DCQC with the cooperation from people of the district.

Earlier on Saturday, Taku also visited the entry check point to the district at Lamdung and Bana check gates. Assuring every possible help from his end, Taku also distributed PPE, mask and sanitizer to the frontline workers and had an interaction.

Taku later visited Covid testing point at the Circuit House here, where he undertook the Covid-19 test through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), and was tested negative.