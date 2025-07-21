Arunachal: MLA Oken Tayeng, DC Sonalika Jiwani Inspect Flood-Hit Mer and Gadum Villages

PASIGHAT- In a significant move towards addressing rural developmental concerns and disaster mitigation in East Siang district, MLA of 39th Mebo Constituency, Oken Tayeng, and newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, conducted an extensive field inspection of Gadum-I, Gadum-II, and Mer villages on Sunday. They were accompanied by top officials from various departments to assess damage from floods, as well as infrastructural gaps in education and healthcare.

The inspection team included, ADC Mebo, Nancy Yirang, CO Namsing Circle, Toimi Tagi, DDSE East Siang, Odhuk Tabing, DMO, Dr. Komling Perme, EE WRD, Onit Panyang, Former MLA, Ralom Borang, PPA Block President, Upok Ratan and Other departmental officials.

Education Crisis in Gadum Villages: The team found no teachers posted at Gadum-I Primary School and similar shortages in Gadum-II. DDSE Odhuk Tabing assured that teachers would be posted by Monday or Tuesday, while MLA Tayeng and DC Jiwani assured villagers of prompt action.

Flood Damage and Voluntary Spur Work: The team visited flood-prone areas along the Taro-Tamak River and Siang River, where porcupine spurs had been voluntarily constructed by villagers to combat soil erosion. The leaders appreciated these efforts and promised to reinforce the structures with support from the Water Resources Department using sand-filled gunny bags.

Agricultural Land Loss at Mer Village: The delegation personally observed heavily eroded paddy fields, especially of farmers like Bapukon Perme. Hundreds of hectares have already been washed away this season, raising urgent concerns.

Flood Control Funding Status: MLA Tayeng informed the public that the ₹228 crore proposal for flood protection works in the Mebo area was returned by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, citing the need for a consolidated proposal covering both banks of the Siang River. The updated integrated proposal is now under review, aiming to cover villages from Sigar to Mer and possibly double as a tourism corridor in future.

Healthcare Gaps: A newly built health centre in the region is about to be handed over. DMO Dr. Komling Perme assured that doctors and health staff would be posted soon after the infrastructure is officially transferred.

During a community interaction at Mer village hall, both MLA Tayeng and DC Jiwani committed to:

Mobilizing state and central funds for permanent flood protection works

Addressing teacher and medical staff shortages

Encouraging voluntary efforts in the interim to build community resilience

Senior leader Sinador Perme presented the community’s memorandum to the DC, outlining urgent demands, including, Teacher quarters construction, Medical staffing and Permanent soil erosion mitigation

The visit concluded with strong assurances from both administrative and political leadership to prioritize the socio-economic and environmental protection of flood-prone rural zones in Mebo and beyond.