Arunachal: MLA Oken Tayeng Condemns Child Molestation in Mebo

PASIGHAT- Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng has expressed deep shock and anguish over the alleged molestation and sexual assault of minor students at Sanggo Residential School, Mebo, in East Siang district. Calling the incident “a wound to our collective soul,” the legislator demanded strictest action against those responsible.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Tayeng said, “I am deeply shocked and heartbroken by the recent incident of child molestation that has taken place in Mebo village. As a father, a community member, and your elected representative, I share the pain and anger that many of you are feeling. What has happened is not just a crime against a child; it is a wound to our collective soul.”

The MLA confirmed that he has spoken to district administration and police officials, who have assured that the case is being handled with utmost seriousness. “The accused will face the strictest legal action. No one who harms a child should ever feel they can escape justice,” Tayeng asserted.

Emphasizing sensitivity and responsibility in public discourse, Tayeng appealed to media and social media users to respect the privacy and dignity of the victims and their families. “This is a moment to protect the children, not sensationalize their trauma,” he said.

Tayeng further informed that psychological counselling and trauma support for the affected children and families are being initiated immediately. He announced plans to strengthen community awareness and sensitisation programmes on child safety and sexual abuse prevention in schools and villages.

He also called for collaboration between women and child welfare departments, NGOs, and local leaders to establish safe reporting mechanisms and community vigilance. “We plan to hold village and school-level awareness programmes on child safety and gender sensitisation, so that we can prevent such tragedies and create safer spaces for our children,” Tayeng added.

Concluding his statement, the Mebo MLA urged people to stand united in compassion and solidarity. “Let us stand with the family, not as bystanders, but as a community that protects its children. This is not only about punishment. It is also about healing, learning, and ensuring this never happens again. We are all in this together.”