Arunachal: MLA Ninong Ering may leave Congress and join BJP

RUKSIN- Congress leader and Pasighat West sitting MLA Ninong Ering has indicated to leave Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If everything goes well then Ninong Ering can leave Congress and join BJP before the state assembly elections to be held along with Lok Sabha polls.

Ering indicated this, during a meeting with panchayat leaders, retired officials, senior citizens and leaders of youth and women organizations from his constituency at Sile Terromile village in East Siang district on Tuesday.

According to sources, he said that he would not hesitate to join BJP in the larger interest of the people of his constituency. He appealed to his workers to continue supporting him even if he became an active member of the BJP.

Some of his supporters, including Block Congress leaders, said that Ering may contest the next elections on a BJP ticket.

it must be mention here that ” a day ago, when journalists asked Chief Minister Pema Khandu questions about the joining of sitting Congress MLA to BJP, he clearly denied it. He said that leaders of many opposition parties want to join BJP but he is not aware of whether Congress MLAs want to do so.

Let us tell you that “Ninong Ering is a Congress MLA who has good relations with Chief Minister Pema Khandu. If BJP agrees to give him ticket then there is every possibility of Ering to join BJP. However, according to sources, it is also reported that some senior BJP leaders do not want Ninong Ering to join BJP.

