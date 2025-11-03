Arunachal: MLA Namgey Tsering Opens DKGCT’s 9th College Week

TAWANG: The 9th Annual College Week of Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang (DKGCT), began on an enthusiastic note today with MLA Namgey Tsering inaugurating the event at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Auditorium. Namgyal Angmo, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, attended the ceremony as Guest of Honour.

The event was also graced by Addl. DC Rinchin Leta, DDSE Hridar Phuntso, MMT Tawang Unit President Pema Chowang, TMES Secretary General Kesang Norbu, and faculty members led by Principal Dr. Yeshi Gyesen, alongside parents and students.

Proceedings opened with a march past by the four college houses, followed by a cultural programme celebrating the region’s vibrant traditions and student unity.

Also Read- India to Hold ‘Poorvi Prachand Prahar’ drill in Mechuka

In his keynote address, MLA Namgey Tsering expressed a deep personal connection to the institution, calling himself “a member of the DKGCT family.” He urged students to focus on academic excellence and skill-based learning, underscoring the importance of competitive readiness for state and national-level examinations.

Highlighting the distribution of glass water bottles to all 333 students and faculty members, Tsering described it as a symbolic step toward a “Clean and Plastic-Free Tawang.” He encouraged youth to act as ambassadors of environmental sustainability, adding that such small actions reflect larger civic responsibility.

Also Read- Sainik School Student Found Dead, Ragging Suspected

The MLA also felicitated faculty members who recently earned their doctoral degrees from Rajiv Gandhi University and students for their academic achievements.

Principal Dr. Yeshi Gyesen, in his address, described College Week as “a celebration of festivity, unity, excellence, and learning.” He paid tribute to Late Dorjee Khandu, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, recalling his visionary leadership and commitment to education. Dr. Gyesen also drew attention to ongoing challenges faced by the institution due to non-sanctioned regular faculty posts, but expressed satisfaction over the college’s consistent record in academics and student performance.

Also Read- Run for Unity Held at 5th IRBn Pasighat Campus

Student leaders, including General Secretary Tashi Drema and Assistant General Secretary, extended their gratitude to the guests and organizers, emphasizing their commitment to making the event a success.

The week-long celebration will feature sports, cultural performances, literary contests, and interactive sessions, embodying the college’s spirit of teamwork, creativity, and youthful enthusiasm.