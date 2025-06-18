ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: MLA Nabam Vivek Inaugurates Panchayat Bhawan at Gunku Khamir, Promotes Indigenous Architecture

MLA Nabam Vivek reaffirmed his commitment to development with cultural identity, proposing that all Panchayat Bhawans be renamed as “Panchayat Lapang” to honor and preserve indigenous traditions.

KHAMIR– In a boost to local governance infrastructure, Nabam Vivek, MLA of the 14th Doimukh (ST) Assembly Constituency, inaugurated a newly constructed Panchayat Bhawan at Gunku Khamir Panchayat under Sangdupota Circle, Papum Pare district, on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held in the presence of ZPC Mrs. Nabam Yakum, Deputy Commissioner Ms. Vishakha Yadav, and GPC Techi Ngajung Tara, with enthusiastic participation from PRI members, Gaon Burahs, and local residents.

In his address, MLA Nabam Vivek reaffirmed his commitment to development with cultural identity, proposing that all Panchayat Bhawans be renamed as “Panchayat Lapang” to honor and preserve indigenous traditions.

He also announced that future constructions would reflect Nyishi architectural elements, promoting cultural integration in public spaces.

Acknowledging the villagers’ voluntary donation of 8 meters of land for a proposed road, he hailed the act as a model of community-driven development and assured financial support for the road’s construction. “Grassroots cooperation is the foundation of sustainable development,” he stated, encouraging citizens to protect public infrastructure as a shared responsibility.

The Panchayat Bhawan was constructed under the Rural Governance and Self-Government Act (RGSA) scheme for the financial year 2024–25, implemented by the District Panchayat Development Office (DPDO), Yupia.

ZPC Nabam Yakum and DC Vishakha Yadav also lauded the efforts of the local administration and the people in strengthening grassroots democracy and public participation.

