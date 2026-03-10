Arunachal: MLA Kumar Waii Raises Job Policy in Assembly

ITANAGAR- The issue of compassionate appointments in government service was raised during the Zero Hour of the ongoing session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Initiating the discussion, MLA Kumar Waii sought clarification on the existing procedures and policies governing compassionate appointments in the state.

Responding to the query, Home Minister Mama Natung informed the House that in 2019, around 325 individuals were provided employment on compassionate grounds.

The Minister explained that under the 2001 government order, recruitment under compassionate grounds did not require candidates to undergo tests such as Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), or written examinations. Appointments during that period were made directly through a committee-based process.

However, he stated that a circular issued by the Central Government in August 2022 made it mandatory for states to conduct the required tests before recruitment under such provisions.

Following the revised guidelines, the Minister informed that 442 applicants had applied under the recent process, of which 35 candidates were selected based on the available vacancies.

The Home Minister also highlighted broader reforms undertaken in the state’s recruitment processes under the leadership of Pema Khandu. He noted that improvements in recruitment through the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) have significantly strengthened transparency and procedural standards.

Assuring the House, the Minister stated that suggestions made by MLA Kumar Waii would be considered.

He further pointed out that while 5 percent reservation provisions exist in other departments in a serial-wise manner, recruitment in the Police Department is conducted collectively for all vacancies at once in accordance with the prescribed procedures.