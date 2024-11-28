Arunachal: MLA inaugurates Entrepreneurship Development Centre at Yachuli Govt. College

YACHULI- Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung visited Govt. College Yachuli and inaugurated Entrepreneurship Development Council (EDC) implemented by IIE, Guwahati under Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, GoI in the presence of Principal Rejir Karlo and ADC Suraj Gurung among others.

Taking the opportunity, Tatung addressed the house and underscored the importance of a healthy environment for the young leaders of tomorrow and in a significant moment, announced some of the progressive steps he would take towards helping the lone College in the district towards excellence.

He stated that 50% of the mess fees for the remainder of the Session 2024-25 shall be waived off for the students and sponsored by him. In the next academic session, all residents could avail 50% off in their mess fees for the entire session. Also, Admission Fee for the first 300 students for the coming session shall be borne by the MLA. The college currently has an enrolment of 221.

Further adding that a Recreational Room for the teachers would be sponsored along with Dining Table and benches, double burner stove, and waste disposal incinerator for the Hostels. Yachuli College would also be the first to initiate a Wildlife Society, an Art and Drama Society, an Informal Society Discussion Session with the Who’s Who of the District under the MLA’s guidance.

Speaking about a discussion he had with the DDSE, Tatung elaborated on the idea of a Nutri Garden for each and every school within the district which could act as a source of nourishment as well as an exposure to further entrepreneurial opportunities wrt farming for the students.

Principal Rejir Karlo speaking on the occasion, thanked the MLA and everyone else for visiting and motivating the college. He stated that the College was yet to achieve its full potential and with so much support from the MLA, Administration and all concerned stake holders, it was sure to see some major progress in the coming days.

He promised to work towards bringing the ideas of the MLA to fruition and towards increasing the enrolment rate of the college while ensuring a healthy environment for the students.

The session ended with an interactive session of the MLA with the selected candidates of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana, encouraging them to work towards productive contribution to the economy and development of the district.

The event was also attended by Sylvia Koyu CO, District Coordinator EDC, Vice-Principal, all the faculties of the College, selected candidates of DDUSY and other officials of the district.