North East

Arunachal: Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma Makes Maiden Visit to Ziro Valley, Strengthening Interstate Ties

The visit highlighted eco-tourism, agro-based entrepreneurship, and nature conservation opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh’s scenic valley.

Last Updated: 05/09/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma Makes Maiden Visit to Ziro Valley, Strengthening Interstate Ties

ZIRO VALLEY- The  Chief Minister of Mizoram, Pu Lalduhoma, made his maiden visit to the iconic Ziro Valley on Friday, where he was accorded a warm reception at Ziro Valley Resort by MLA Hage Appa, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra, heads of departments, PRI members, and district officials.

Accompanied by Gabriel D. Wangsu, Minister of Agriculture & Allied, Arunachal Pradesh, who also serves as the Guardian Minister of Lower Subansiri District, the Mizoram CM toured key sites of ecological and tourism significance.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Arunachal Pradesh from September 6 to 9

His itinerary included the Integrated Aquapark at Tarin, the Kiwi Garden at Biiri, and the serene Seeh and Seke Lakes. At the Kiwi Garden, SDHO Smti Tasso Yallu briefed him on cultivation practices, market prospects, and the future scope of kiwi farming.

The HCM also visited Naar-Aaba Winery at Hong village, where he interacted with founder Mrs Tage Rita. He lauded her pioneering role in promoting Arunachal’s kiwi wine on the global map and boosting local agri-based entrepreneurship.

Also Read- African Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed in West Siang District

The visit underscored interstate goodwill and cooperation, as the Mizoram CM explored opportunities in sustainable development, eco-tourism promotion, and rural livelihood generation in the Northeast.

Among others,  Hage Tari, Secretary, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fisheries (IOFS), and DAO Tasso Butung accompanied the dignitaries during the valley tour.

Tags
Last Updated: 05/09/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Assam: Road Blockade in Jonai as TMPK Demands Justice for Slain Mising Youth

Assam: Road Blockade in Jonai as TMPK Demands Justice for Slain Mising Youth

Heavy Rainfall Alert: Northeast India Braces for Intense Showers in Next 24 Hours

Heavy Rainfall Alert: Northeast India Braces for Intense Showers in Next 24 Hours

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Visits Military Stations, Emphasizes Vigilance, Preparedness & People-Centric Outreach in Border Areas

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Visits Military Stations, Emphasizes Vigilance, Preparedness & People-Centric Outreach in Border Areas

Meghalaya: Raja Raghuvanshi Murder update, Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi Arrested

Meghalaya: Raja Raghuvanshi Murder update, Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi Arrested

Violence Erupts Again in Manipur Following Arrest of Meitei Leader

Violence Erupts Again in Manipur Following Arrest of Meitei Leader

Honeymoon Turns Tragic: Indore Man Found Dead in Meghalaya Gorge, Wife Still Missing

Honeymoon Turns Tragic: Indore Man Found Dead in Meghalaya Gorge, Wife Still Missing

Arunachal: Guwahati Doctor Missing in Parshuram Kund, Belongings Found at Resort

Arunachal: Guwahati Doctor Missing in Parshuram Kund, Belongings Found at Resort

Disaster in North Sikkim: Landslide Claims Lives, Destroys Bridges, Halts Tourism

Disaster in North Sikkim: Landslide Claims Lives, Destroys Bridges, Halts Tourism

IAF Rescues 14 Stranded in Swollen Bomjir River on Assam-Arunachal Border

IAF Rescues 14 Stranded in Swollen Bomjir River on Assam-Arunachal Border

Sikkim: Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

Sikkim: Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button