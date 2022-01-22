Arunachal: Mithun Mela held at Mirem village in East Siang

Story Highlights Three healthy Mithun rearers of calf, cow and bull Mithun categories were also awarded Rs. 10,000 each by the ICAR-NRC Nagaland on the spot

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- East Siang Ato-Dorne Farmers’ Association (Mithun owners association) have organized its 1st general conference cum Mithun Mela at Mirem village under Bilat circle in East Siang district, some 30km from Pasighat on Friday and Saturday (21st and 22nd January 2022) in collaboration with Indian Council of Agricultural Research, National Research Centre on Mithun, Nagaland.

The Mithun Mela was attended today by Ninong Ering, MLA 37th Pasighat West as Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. BN Hazarika, Dean, College of Horticulture & Forestry, Pasighat as Guest of Honour, Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner of East Siang district as Special Guest including host of officers ADC Ruksin, Tajing Jonnom, District Veterinary Officer, Dr. Talo Taggu, Bharatiya Kishan Morcha state President, Dunggoli Libang and others.

The general conference cum Mithun Mela was led by ESADFA President, Allek Perme and as per him the main aim of the Mithum mela is to improve the standard of Mithun rearing in East Siang district by adopting modern day scientific treatment of food and mouth diseases and others including geo-tagging of Mithuns, community fencing of common Mithun shelter etc.

Three healthy Mithun rearers of calf, cow and bull Mithun categories were also awarded Rs. 10,000 each by the ICAR-NRC Nagaland on the spot after verifying the Mithuns displayed in the contest of Mithun show during the Mela where more than 60 Mithuns were showed.

Speaking on the sideline of the Mithun Mela, Dr. Kobu Khate, Chief Technical Officer, NRC on Mithun, Nagaland informed this scribe that, the Mithum Mela is basically to create awareness among the farmers rearing Mithun here at Arunachal Pradesh and how to protect and preserve them by using modern method. Because though Mithuns are traditionally attached with the tribal people of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland in the past, forest coverage is gradually depleting these days and so scientific means to rear Mithun needed to be adopted, added Dr. Khate.

While Prof. Dr. BN Hazarika, Dean, CHF, Pasighat, Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang district and Ninong Ering, MLA 37th Pasighat West all laid strong emphasis on protection and better reproduction of Mithuns by using available modern technologies and researches. Ering said that majority of Mithuns across India are found in Arunachal Pradesh and it has to be saved and protected to increase the reproduction as Mithun has lots to do with the tradition and customs of Arunachal Pradesh where Mithuns are used in festivity, marriage etc.