Arunachal: Mithun Farming Awareness Drive Begins in Arunachal

KIMIN- A continuous awareness programme focusing on the nutritional requirements of Mithun, judicious use of fertilizers, and promotion of semi-intensive Mithun farming has been initiated across Arunachal Pradesh by ICAR–National Research Centre on Mithun in collaboration with the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers Federation (JMMFF) and the Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary.

The programme commenced on May 12 at Kimin in association with the Kimin Mithun Farmers Club, followed by another awareness programme on May 13 at Tasser Village covering participants from Kra-Dadi and Kurung Kumey districts.

The initiative seeks to generate scientific awareness among Mithun farmers regarding balanced animal nutrition, sustainable fodder management, soil health improvement, and modern semi-intensive Mithun farming techniques.

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As part of the programme, experts conducted several scientific and field-oriented activities including blood sampling of Mithuns for nutritional and health assessment, morphometric measurements for breed documentation and research, fodder resource studies, and soil testing to promote scientific pasture development and judicious fertilizer use.

Organisers stated that the activities are expected to improve productivity and sustainability in Mithun husbandry while preserving the traditional and cultural significance of Mithun in Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme also aims to integrate scientific knowledge with indigenous farming practices and encourage rural communities to adopt semi-intensive Mithun farming as a viable and sustainable livelihood model.

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Farmers from different villages reportedly participated actively in the awareness sessions, reflecting increasing interest in scientific livestock management and sustainable farming methods.

The awareness campaign will continue in other districts including Lower Subansiri district, Upper Subansiri district, and East Siang district till May 16 with the objective of reaching a larger number of Mithun farmers across the state.

Officials associated with the programme described the collaborative effort between ICAR-NRC on Mithun, JMMFF, and the Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary as an important step toward strengthening scientific Mithun farming, conserving indigenous genetic resources, and supporting sustainable rural development in Arunachal Pradesh.