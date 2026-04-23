Arunachal: Mithun Breeding Awareness Drive Held in West Siang

AALO- A field-level awareness programme on estrus detection and artificial insemination (AI) in Mithun was conducted at Yaki Tato village in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, with the aim of promoting scientific livestock management practices among local farmers.

The programme was organised under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme Rashtriya Gokul Mission in collaboration with ICAR–National Research Centre on Mithun, the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation, the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development of Arunachal Pradesh, and the Arunachal Pradesh Livestock Development Society (APLDS), Nirjuli.

The initiative focused on building awareness around estrus detection and artificial insemination techniques in Mithun, a semi-domesticated bovine species integral to the socio-economic fabric of several northeastern states. Officials highlighted the importance of timely heat detection, scientific breeding practices, and post-insemination care to enhance reproductive efficiency and overall herd productivity.

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As part of the programme, mineral mixtures were distributed to farmers to improve reproductive health and address fertility-related issues in Mithun. Veterinary teams also conducted on-site examinations of animals to assess pregnancy status and identify reproductive disorders, providing advisories to farmers based on their findings.

The programme emphasised the role of scientific interventions in improving genetic quality and productivity of Mithun, which remains a key livelihood source in tribal communities. Participants were also sensitised to long-term benefits of adopting artificial insemination as a tool for genetic improvement.

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Local farmers actively participated in the awareness drive and engaged with technical experts during the sessions. The organisers acknowledged the support of Tadang Tamut and the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation in facilitating community participation and coordination.

The outreach effort reflects ongoing attempts by government and research institutions to strengthen livestock-based livelihoods in Arunachal Pradesh through targeted interventions, capacity building, and the promotion of modern animal husbandry practices.