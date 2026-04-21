Arunachal: Mission Krishi Veer Launched in Tezu

TEZU — Mission Krishi Veer was launched at the 274 ASC Supply Depot of the Indian Army in Tezu, marking an initiative aimed at strengthening linkages between local farmers and institutional buyers, particularly the armed forces.

The programme seeks to create a structured supply chain through which farmers can directly supply agricultural produce to the Army, ensuring assured market access and timely payments.

Deputy Commissioner of Lohit district, Kesang Ngurup Damo, described the initiative as a practical realisation of the “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” principle. He noted that the mission offers mutual benefits by providing farmers with stable income opportunities while enabling the Army to access fresh and nutritious produce locally. He also encouraged farmers to adopt organic cultivation practices to enhance both economic outcomes and public health.

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The programme commenced with opening remarks by Lt. Col. Ashish Kumar Singh, followed by a welcome address by N. Loya. A detailed presentation on the mission’s objectives was delivered by Okit Palling, who explained that the initiative would facilitate procurement through the Army, ensure payments within 48 hours via the Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board (APAMB), and contribute to reducing rural-to-urban migration.

Commanding Officer of the 502 ASC Battalion, Anil Kumar Loohach, stated that the initiative would strengthen economic activity in the region while fostering closer ties between the armed forces and local communities.

Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) Baplalum Chiba highlighted the potential of the mission to generate self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in the agricultural sector, urging farmers and Self Help Groups (SHGs) to maintain quality standards.

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The event was attended by several senior officials and stakeholders, including R. S. Chandel, Kaustub Kekre, and representatives from SHGs and agricultural institutions.

A symbolic exchange of agricultural produce between Army personnel and SHG representatives marked the operational launch of the initiative, underscoring its practical implementation.

Officials stated that Mission Krishi Veer is expected to enhance local agricultural markets, strengthen institutional linkages, and contribute to sustainable rural development in Arunachal Pradesh.