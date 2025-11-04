Arunachal: Missing Porter Jamok Pansa Still Untraced After Month

ANINI- The search operation to locate 29-year-old porter Jamok Pansa, who has been missing for over a month in the high-altitude Kangri Camp area of Dibang Valley, has entered its third phase — yet again hindered by extreme weather conditions and difficult terrain.

Pansa, a resident of Nginu village in Longding district, went missing near the Kangri Army Camp — a remote region near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — on September 22, 2025.

The second phase of the search, launched on October 26, was called off after incessant rain, snow and impassable terrain forced teams to retreat.

Undeterred, officials launched the third phase earlier this week from Anini, led by Aito Miwu and involving multiple agencies — including the Indian Army, Indo‑Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Arunachal Pradesh Police, local porters and volunteers.

However, a fresh bout of heavy snowfall and poor visibility once again forced the team to pull back for safety reasons.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak expressed deep appreciation for all personnel and volunteers involved, acknowledging the “significant challenges” posed by weather and terrain. Meanwhile, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Kabang Lego is maintaining regular contact with Pansa’s family to keep them advised of developments.

With winter setting in and conditions worsening rapidly, time is becoming a critical factor. However, district authorities reaffirmed their commitment to resume search operations at the earliest opportunity and continue efforts until Pansa is found.