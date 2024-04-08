Arunachal: Miscreants damaged several vehicles of NCP Candidate Likha Saaya

NAMSAI- Miscreants attacked campaign convoy of NCP Candidate Likha Saaya and Convoy damaged several vehicles on Sunday. However Saaya appeals for a peaceful election.

The Convoy of NCP Arunachal Pradesh State Committee president Likha Saaya came under attack in Namsai district late last night. Unknown miscreants destroyed several vehicles in the incident which took place at Piyong Village.

In a press conference Saaya informed that he has informed election commission about the incident, but action is yet to be taken and I am compel to nock the court.

