Arunachal

Arunachal: Minister’s PSO detained after viral video shows him Opens Firing At Resort

Last Updated: October 22, 2024
1 minute read
DEOMALI-  Tirap police detained constable Bijoy Dodum, the Personal Security Officer ( PSO ) of Wangki Lowang , Minister Environment and Forest  of Arunachal Pradesh, after a video surfaced in social media showing him firing indiscriminately with his service rifle at a resort.

It is seen in the viral video that circulating on social media, Constable Bijoy Dodum firing five rounds from his service rifle. reportedly Constable got into a fight with some residents before shooting. The incident caused tension in the area, even though no one was hurt.

The incident took place at a resort near KVK Deomali in Tirap District on the night of October 18, the video of which has surfaced recently prompting police action.

The cop was taken into custody by Tirap police overnight and thereafter returned to the Itanagar security cell.

Bijoy Dodum, a member of the 151 IRBn Namsangmukh unit attached to the Security Cell in Itanagar, has admitted to firing 5 rounds from his AK-47 during the incident.

Preliminary interrogation confirmed his involvement, and a search of the area near KVK Deomali resulted in the recovery of three fired shells.

Authorities have expressed grave concern over the violation of departmental regulations and public safety norms.

A recommendation has been made for Constable Bijoy Dodum to be returned to the Security Cell at Itanagar for further disciplinary action.

