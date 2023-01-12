Arunachal: Minister, IMC Mayor, officials visit ongoing SWMP site at Chimpu

ITANAGAR- Minister for Urban Development & ULB Kamlung Mossang along with Commissioner UD,ULB- Neeraj Semwal, Mayor- Tamme Phassang, Corporators, Commissioner-IMC Likha Tejji inspected the ongoing Solid Waste Management Plant (SWMP) at Dapoyarlo-Chimpu, Itanagar.

Speaking to the media, Minister Kamlung Mossang informed that SWMP is one of the significant projects of the state government and team ILM led by Mayor Tamme Phassang is doing a commendable job to execute the project. I have been informed that total 10 hectares of land were contributed by some locals to IMC for the project.

Once completed the project will extend some relief to manage tonnes of garbage coming out daily from the capital region. Stating that , he also informed that the project site is located atlaest 3 KM away from the national highway which is as per the norms of the green tribunal.

When asked about the completion of the project, Minister stated that team IMC is working hard to complete the project and probably by next two years it will start functioning as the project required some structures and components to be installed. Further, he assured to extend all possible support to the IMC to complete the project on time.

Earlier, Mayor Tamme Phassang informed that from IMC is putting its all effort to expedite the project. We are working on this project, that will help us to resolve and dissolve the garbages for the next fifty years. Stating that, he also expressed concern that NGT has already imposed a fine on IMC for the absence of SWMP in Itanagar.

Besides the development of infrastructures in the SWMP site, we have also decided to make CC Pavement road from an entry point to the plant site, Drainage system and atleast two Bridges, said Phassang.

Mayor, further also urged the denizens to cooperate with IMC to dispose-off garbage by segregating dry and wet garbage.