Arunachal

Arunachal: Minister G D Wangsu’s 6 days District tour begins from Kanubari

Last Updated: August 10, 2024
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Minister G D Wangsu's 6 days District tour begins from Kanubari

KANUBARI:  A huge crowd gathered to extend a warm welcome to GD Wangsu  Minister, Agriculture and  Allied, Food & civil supplies, Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh who is on a 6 days Longding district tour.

The event, organized by BJP Mandal Kanubari Unit, was attended by dignitaries, officials, and citizens from all walks of life. The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm and optimism and the minister was accorded warm welcome   with traditional dance, symbolizing respect and hospitality.

Wangsu expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm reception and the trust placed in him as the community’s representative. He reaffirmed his commitment to tirelessly working for the betterment of the people, with a particular focus on the Agriculture and Allied sectors, given that the majority of the population of the state depends on an agrarian economy.

The Minister informed the audience that for the first time in Arunachal, a comprehensive Agriculture Policy would soon be introduced, designed to provide the best possible services to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and carry the plans of government to the last mile further paving way for a Viksit Arunachal. He also assured to formulate Horticulture Policy with the similar vision and to roll it out at the earliest.

The minister also urged the community to explore opportunities in the Allied sectors as an alternative to the limited availability of government jobs, promoting self-reliance. He appealed for the community’s continued support and collaboration in fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to him by the government.

“We are very much confident of bringing about a change in the Agri and Allied sectors in the next 5 years” said Bidol Tayeng, Commissioner Agriculture, in his address. He also emphasized the need of skill developments in these sectors as it engages largest population and assured his commitment to support the minister in his endeavor.

Ms Koj Riniya, Secretary, Horticulture, expressed her gratitude for the beautiful gifts presented by the committee and urged the people to focus on branding and marketing of local products and talents.

Hage Tari, IOFS, Secretary Horticulture, called upon the people, to participate in the planning actively bottom to top approach of planning helps in making the best of the policies.

Opak Gao, Secretary Food and Civil Supplies, also spoke on the occasion.

