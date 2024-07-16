Arunachal: Minister Education Commits to a Future-Ready Education System in the state

ITANAGAR- The Government of Arunachal Pradesh conducted its first review meeting of the Education Department, chaired by the Minister of Education, Pasang Dorjee Sona.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of Education Pasang Dorjee Sona. Advisor to the Education Department, Mutchu Mithi, Commissioner of Education, Amjad Tak, Secretary of Education Duly Kamduk, and other senior officials of ISSE and DHTE, members from Department of Education, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Minister of Education Pasang Dorjee Sona said, “Education touches human lives directly. We must work as a team, ensuring transparency and cooperation. There is no room for mistrust. We will achieve our goals together, but we will not hesitate to make major reshuffles if there is a lack of trust and transparency.”

In the first presentation, the current status of Integrated Scheme for School Education (ISSE) was discussed covering key areas such as access and retention, quality and innovation, the Right to Education (RTE), gender and equity, PM SHRI, inclusive education, digital initiatives, community mobilization, early childhood care and education (ECCE), skill education, sports and physical education, and teacher education and training.

Detailed discussions on infrastructure development emphasized quality and uniformity in school design. Decisions include mandatory safety and infrastructure certificates for schools, a structural safety audit with a report due within a month, and a prohibition on educational activities in unsafe buildings.

Also Read- Gift of knowledge is the biggest gift of all: DC Vivek H.P

A presentation on the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE) followed, highlighting ongoing initiatives and future plans for higher education. The state’s Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of 36.5% was noted as significantly higher than the national average of 28.4%.

Discussions included the relaunch of RUSA as PM USHA and the Arunachal Pradesh Private Education Institutions (Regulatory Commission) Act to regulate private universities. Strict actions against institutions issuing fake degrees and stringent monitoring to prevent malpractices were emphasized.

Discussions also covered the utilization of existing assets, National Service Scheme (NSS) activities, and the functioning of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). Implementation of National Education Policy Guidelines was also discussed.

The Minister emphasized the importance of continuous improvement and welcomed suggestions from attendees to enhance the educational landscape of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Policy Suggestion For GoAP Budget 2024-25

Advisor to Education, Mutchu Mithi said, “ Since Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona took office, the hopes and expectations surrounding the Education Department have significantly increased. Timely interventions are crucial for the success of our flagship programs. We will meet regularly to drive our efforts forward. ”

The meeting concluded with the Department’s commitment to implementing the discussed strategies and ensuring that the state’s educational framework meets the highest standards of quality and inclusivity.