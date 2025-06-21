Arunachal: Minister Dasanglu Pul Treks to Landslide-Hit Monpani, Announces Restoration and Bypass Road on NH-113

ANJAW– Demonstrating hands-on leadership and concern for remote communities, Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul undertook a challenging trek to Monpani (KM 78+000) along the Tidding–Arrowa stretch of NH-113, which has remained severely blocked for over a week due to massive landslides caused by relentless monsoon rains.

The strategic highway, essential for connecting border locations like Kibithoo and Chaglagam near the Indo-China and Indo-Myanmar frontiers, has been cut off for eight consecutive days, crippling the supply of essential goods and emergency services.

At the site, Minister Pul addressed affected residents and announced that temporary access would be restored by 4 PM on Sunday, with short-term repair work beginning immediately thereafter. She also declared the sanctioning of a permanent bypass road, to be completed within two years, ensuring long-term relief and resilience against recurring landslides.

“Our government is committed to ensuring uninterrupted connectivity to all corners of Arunachal, especially in border districts like Anjaw,” she stated, lauding the resilience and patience of local residents.

The damaged section falls within the Arrowa–Khupa–Hayuliang corridor, a lifeline for remote areas in Anjaw district, which has suffered extensive slope failures and surface cracking due to persistent rainfall. In light of the region’s strategic importance, both state and central governments have prioritised restoration, directing NHIDCL to expedite relief and construction efforts.

Minister Pul was accompanied by MLA Zingnu Namchoom, Anjaw ZPC Soblem Pul, DC Millo Kojin, SP Rike Kamsi, NHIDCL GM Arindam Handique, and representatives from Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd.