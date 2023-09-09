Arunachal: Mini-marathon promotes culture and environment at RGU

ITANAGAR- In an effort to promote cultural heritage and environmental conservation, the Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) Solung Celebration Committee collaborated with the Youth Mission for Clean River to organize a mini-marathon from Emchi to Rajiv Gandhi University on Saturday.

Participants from various backgrounds, including RGU students and the general public, took part in the marathon.

In the men’s category, Tokmin Panyang secured first place, with Soney Megu coming in second. In the women’s category, Kipa Pechey and Kipa Mina secured first and second place, respectively. Among research scholars, Nima Dorjee claimed the top spot, while Prem Taba came in second.

Adi Students Union RGU (AdiSURGU) President Karik Darang informed that organizing such events has become a tradition during RGU’s Solung celebrations, emphasizing the importance of integrating culture and health.

Ani Jerang, the union’s sports secretary, expressed satisfaction with the increased turnout this year and anticipated continued growth in future editions. He also announced that winners would be honored during the upcoming Solung celebration day at RGU on September 16.

Keyo Doni, the coordinator of the collaborating NGO, stressed that the marathon aimed to promote both physical fitness and environmental awareness by reducing participants’ carbon footprint through temporary abstinence from mobile phones, electronic devices, and vehicles.

Earlier, the marathon was officially inaugurated by RGU Associate Professor Philip Modi, who encouraged participants to incorporate fitness into their daily lives for physical and mental well-being. He underscored the significance of good health as a foundation for academic success and societal service.