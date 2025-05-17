Arunachal: Mini Marathon Energizes Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- The Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC) 2025 hosted a highly spirited Open Mini Marathon from Chimpu Police Check Gate to Dree Ground, Papu Nallah, Naharlagun, witnessing overwhelming participation and community enthusiasm.

The event drew nearly 80 runners from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh and neighboring Assam, cutting across age, gender, and background.

The marathon was flagged off early morning by Kime Aya, Retired IPS Officer, in the presence of senior members of the Apatani community and organizing committee officials.

The race not only promoted fitness and endurance but also served as a unifying celebration ahead of the annual Dree Festival.

A prize distribution ceremony followed at Dree Ground, graced by community elders and supporters. Winners were honored with cash prizes, certificates, and trophies.

🏁 Mini Marathon Results:

Women’s Category

🥇 Winner: Miss Joti Mane – 1 hr 11 min

🥈 1st Runner-up: Miss Yanu Mane – 1 hr 11 min 20 sec

🥉 2nd Runner-up: Miss Alok Libang – 1 hr 16 min

🎖️ Consolation: Miss Riju Kaman, Mrs. Tage Api Taku, Mrs. Koj Sai, Miss Romisa Jangloo

Men’s Category

🥇 Winner: Harang Cheri – 55 min

🥈 1st Runner-up: Bengia Kami – 56 min

🥉 2nd Runner-up: Nabam Tayum – 57 min

🎖️ Consolation: Bamin Lalyang, Shri Dulley Mulo, Shri Tabing Ratho, Dr. Pura Duri, Shri Puna Nobing

The event wrapped up with celebration, applause, and photo sessions, leaving participants inspired and eager for more such health-focused community events in the future.