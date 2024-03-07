Arunachal: Mini Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme on SVEEP held at Himalayan University

ITANAGAR- A One Day Mini Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme on Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) was organized today by the Himalayan University under the aegis of Central Bureau of Communications, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Regional Office, Itanagar.

P. Das, Assistant Publicity Secretary, Central Bureau of Communications, Regional Office, Itanagar and Vijay Tripathi, Registrar, Himalayan University graced the function as the Chief Guest and President respectively. Dr. Dipongpou Kamei, Proctor-cum-DSW, Himalayan University joined the dais as Resource Person.

Speaking on the importance of Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation, P. Das stressed the importance of conducting such programmes in colleges and universities to reach out to the young voters for general awareness on voters’ registration and effective participation in elections.

Vijay Tripathi highlighted the need to understand the values of electoral participation especially of university students. He stated that voters’ education and electoral participation are integral part of the democratic process.

Dr. Dipongpou Kamei presented a paper on “Participation of Youth in the Election and Choosing the Right Leaders” covering various aspects such as eligibility criteria to be registered as a voter, importance of Form 6, concept of EPIC, etc.

He also dwelt on the importance of participation of youth in the election process to choose the right representative of the people. He continued that if informed people do not participate in the election process, we may not have good governance.

A Spot Quiz was also organized with the objective to spread voters’ awareness and electoral participation. Prizes were also distributed to the winners of the competition.

Ms. Runi Dai, BA.LL.B. 2nd Semester student compered the programme. Dr. L. Malem Mangal, Dy. Dean (Academic Affairs), Himalayan University proposed the Vote of Thanks. Heads of Departments/in-charge and faculty members of the Teaching Departments and students of the Himalayan University attended the programme.