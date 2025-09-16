Arunachal: Mimi Tailoring Workshop Centre Pasighat Uplifts Economically Weak Women

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a bid to uplift economically backward women and promote financial independence, the Mimi Tailoring Workshop Centre at Pasighat, located near Sabji Mandi and Oman Shopping Complex, has trained 15 women in its first batch, while training for nearly 20 more is currently underway.

The workshop, run by Mrs Oti Tamuk Taki along with trainers Mrs Liantluangi Pachau and Miss Yani Mardo, focuses on equipping women with tailoring skills to design both modern outfits and traditional attire.

Oti Tamuk Taki explained that the training is being provided at minimal fees so that women, girls, and even men from financially weaker backgrounds can access tailoring knowledge and build sustainable livelihoods.

Sharing her journey, trainee-turned-trainer Miss Yani Mardo from Shi-Yomi district said she has already started earning by taking customer orders after gaining skills at the workshop.

Another trainee, Ms Michi Namia from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, said she joined the centre to make her free time productive while also learning a new craft. She added that the flexibility in timing at the workshop is especially helpful for learners who want to pursue training alongside their daily schedules.

The initiative has been widely appreciated in Pasighat, as it not only provides a source of income for economically weak women but also encourages self-reliance and social change within the community.