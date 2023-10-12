ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

This initiative, conducted under the NEH Programme of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), commemorates the International Year of Millets 2023.

Arunachal: Millet Threshers Demonstration & Distribution Programme

TAWANG-  ICAR-Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan, based in Almora, Uttarakhand, in collaboration with KVK Tawang, organized a Millet Threshers Demonstration & Distribution Programme and Farmer-Scientist Interaction at KVK, Tawang.

This initiative, conducted under the NEH Programme of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), commemorates the International Year of Millets 2023.

Also Read- SSB takes out Amrit Kalash Yatra at Tawang

The event was graced by the presence of 20 farmers from villages Bleting, Buri, Gipsu, Kharteng, Kitpi, Lumtsang, Namet, Shakti, and Shernup.  Kanki Darang, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, served as the chief guest.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from  CK Singh, SMS Agronomy, KVK Tawang, to the esteemed guests and farmers. Dr.  Lakshmi Kant, Director of ICAR-VPKAS, shared insights into the efforts undertaken by ICAR-VPKAS to promote finger millet in the district.

He highlighted the successful adoption of the early maturing and high-yielding finger millet variety VL Mandua 376 and the ongoing endeavors for farmer participatory seed production. Dr. Kant also shed light on the inefficiencies of traditional millet threshing methods and the benefits of the VL Millet Thresher-cum-Pearler, which saves time and labor, reducing drudgery.

Also Read- Sela Tunnel near Indo-China border near completion

He urged DC Tawang to consider including the millet thresher in state government subsidy schemes to benefit more farmers. Furthermore, he discussed the steps taken to facilitate organic certification for finger millet producers, enabling them to command higher prices for their produce.

In his address, DC Tawang, commended the initiatives of ICAR-VPKAS Almora and KVK Tawang and pledged support from the district administration. He encouraged farmers to adopt new crop varieties and agricultural technologies to lower production costs and increase agricultural income. District Agriculture Officer, Toli Bam, offered departmental assistance to make new agricultural technologies accessible to farmers and address their agricultural challenges.

The working of the VL Millet Thresher-cum-Pearler was demonstrated to the farmers, and subsequently, 13 threshers were distributed by DC  and Dr. Lakshmi Kant for community use. Dr. Lakshmi Kant expressed his gratitude to  CK Singh for his pivotal role in disseminating these improved technologies.

Also Read- ICAR Hosts farmer’s field day on Sesame Seed Production

The event was attended by ICAR-VPKAS scientists Dr. NK Hedau, Dr. RK Khulbe, Dr. DC Joshi, and Dr. Hitesh Bijarniya, as well as SDO KB Kayastha and scientists from KVK Tawang.

About VL Millet Thresher-cum-Pearler The VL Millet Thresher-cum-Pearler, developed by ICAR-VPKAS, Almora, is designed to reduce drudgery, save time, and decrease labor requirements for hill farmers. This machine received the Meritorious Invention Award from the National Research and Development Corporation in 2006.

