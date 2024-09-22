Arunachal

Arunachal: Milky Mushroom successfully cultivated in Basar

Milky mushroom is highly regarded for its nutritional profile, being a rich source of high-quality protein and vitamin B.

BASAR-  Calocybe indica, known as milky mushroom, has been successfully cultivated in the mid-hills of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Basar, through the efforts of the AICRP-Mushroom project.

Its high fiber content also makes it beneficial for digestive health, addressing various stomach-related ailments. The average biological efficiency of milky mushroom cultivation ranges from 60% to 90%.

This efficiency, combined with its superior shelf life compared to oyster and button mushrooms, makes it an attractive option for growers.

The Mushroom Research and Training Centre, Basar has developed effective production technologies for milky mushroom.

Aspiring growers can access training programs and obtain the necessary spawn, ensuring they are well-equipped to start cultivation.

The successful cultivation of milky mushroom in Arunachal Pradesh not only enhances local agricultural diversity but also provides economic opportunities for farmers, tapping into the growing market for nutritious food sources.

