Arunachal

Arunachal: Four Jawans Injured in Militant Strike on Assam Rifles Base

The coordinated nature of the attack underscores the growing nexus between ULFA-I and NSCN-K-YA, two insurgent groups active across the northeastern frontier.

Last Updated: 17/10/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Four Jawans Injured in Militant Strike on Assam Rifles Base
File photo

CHANGALANG- In a brazen escalation of insurgent violence along the Indo-Myanmar border, suspected militants of ULFA-Independent (ULFA-I) and NSCN-K-Yung Aung (NSCN-K-YA) jointly launched a coordinated attack  on an Assam Rifles Company Operating Base (CoB) near Hatman village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh and Kakopathar in Assam on Thursday.

The intense assault, which began around 2:30 a.m., left four Assam Rifles jawans injured, though no fatalities were reported. The gunfight, lasting nearly an hour, saw the militants—believed to number around 45 armed operatives—open fire without warning, prompting a swift retaliatory response from security forces.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Among the injured are Rifleman Harisharan and Rifleman Rahul Bora, who sustained bullet wounds. Two other soldiers, whose names have not yet been released, were also wounded. All four were airlifted by the Indian Air Force to the 5th Air Force Hospital in Jorhat, Assam, where medical officials described their condition as stable.

Also Read- Himalayan University Empowers Students through Quiz, Role Play & NSS Recognition Events

Security reinforcements from nearby Army and police units were immediately deployed, sealing off the area and launching an extensive combing operation through the dense forest terrain toward the Myanmar border.

“This cowardly act against our brave defenders will not go unpunished,” said a senior Assam Rifles officer, emphasizing that operations are underway to trace and neutralize the perpetrators.

Preliminary intelligence suggests the attack may have been a retaliation for recent Indian drone strikes on ULFA-I leadership inside Myanmar. Unconfirmed field reports hint that two militants may have been neutralized during the counteroffensive, though official confirmation is awaited.

Also Read- Women Forest Staff Foil Bird Hunting in Pasighat

The coordinated nature of the attack underscores the growing nexus between ULFA-I and NSCN-K-YA, two insurgent groups active across the northeastern frontier. The strike came just hours before a separate militant attack in Assam’s Tinsukia district, which injured three Army personnel, marking a worrying resurgence of insurgent activity in the region.

Authorities have urged locals to stay vigilant and report any suspicious movement, as joint operations intensify along the Indo-Myanmar border to dismantle insurgent hideouts. The latest violence has reignited calls for enhanced border surveillance and renewed peace initiatives with the splinter groups operating across the frontier.

Tags
Last Updated: 17/10/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Lohit District Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg

Arunachal: Lohit District Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg

Arunachal: Spear Corps Flags Off National Integration Tour for Upper Siang Locals under Operation Sadbhavana

Arunachal: Spear Corps Flags Off National Integration Tour for Upper Siang Locals under Operation Sadbhavana

Arunachal: UBA Cell, NERIST Promotes Hill Farming Mechanisation through Educational Outreach

Arunachal: UBA Cell, NERIST Promotes Hill Farming Mechanisation through Educational Outreach

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Empowers Farmers through Capacity Building and Poultry Distribution under TSP Programme

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Empowers Farmers through Capacity Building and Poultry Distribution under TSP Programme

Military-Civil Fusion Event Strengthens Army–Civil Administration Synergy in Arunachal Pradesh

Military-Civil Fusion Event Strengthens Army–Civil Administration Synergy in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Septuagenarian and doyen of Apatani community Lod Kojee passes away

Arunachal: Septuagenarian and doyen of Apatani community Lod Kojee passes away

Sparkling Red Begonia Discovery Lights Up Arunachal Pradesh’s Biodiversity Hotspot

Sparkling Red Begonia Discovery Lights Up Arunachal Pradesh’s Biodiversity Hotspot

Nationwide Launch of PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana Inspires Farmers Across Arunachal Pradesh

Nationwide Launch of PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana Inspires Farmers Across Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: NERIST organises Bamboo Shoot Value Addition Program for villagers

Arunachal: NERIST organises Bamboo Shoot Value Addition Program for villagers

Arunachal: Chief Secretary Reviews East Siang’s Development, Lauds Progress and Calls for Unified Effort

Arunachal: Chief Secretary Reviews East Siang’s Development, Lauds Progress and Calls for Unified Effort

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button