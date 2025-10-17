Arunachal: Four Jawans Injured in Militant Strike on Assam Rifles Base

CHANGALANG- In a brazen escalation of insurgent violence along the Indo-Myanmar border, suspected militants of ULFA-Independent (ULFA-I) and NSCN-K-Yung Aung (NSCN-K-YA) jointly launched a coordinated attack on an Assam Rifles Company Operating Base (CoB) near Hatman village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh and Kakopathar in Assam on Thursday.

The intense assault, which began around 2:30 a.m., left four Assam Rifles jawans injured, though no fatalities were reported. The gunfight, lasting nearly an hour, saw the militants—believed to number around 45 armed operatives—open fire without warning, prompting a swift retaliatory response from security forces.

Among the injured are Rifleman Harisharan and Rifleman Rahul Bora, who sustained bullet wounds. Two other soldiers, whose names have not yet been released, were also wounded. All four were airlifted by the Indian Air Force to the 5th Air Force Hospital in Jorhat, Assam, where medical officials described their condition as stable.

Security reinforcements from nearby Army and police units were immediately deployed, sealing off the area and launching an extensive combing operation through the dense forest terrain toward the Myanmar border.

“This cowardly act against our brave defenders will not go unpunished,” said a senior Assam Rifles officer, emphasizing that operations are underway to trace and neutralize the perpetrators.

Preliminary intelligence suggests the attack may have been a retaliation for recent Indian drone strikes on ULFA-I leadership inside Myanmar. Unconfirmed field reports hint that two militants may have been neutralized during the counteroffensive, though official confirmation is awaited.

The coordinated nature of the attack underscores the growing nexus between ULFA-I and NSCN-K-YA, two insurgent groups active across the northeastern frontier. The strike came just hours before a separate militant attack in Assam’s Tinsukia district, which injured three Army personnel, marking a worrying resurgence of insurgent activity in the region.

Authorities have urged locals to stay vigilant and report any suspicious movement, as joint operations intensify along the Indo-Myanmar border to dismantle insurgent hideouts. The latest violence has reignited calls for enhanced border surveillance and renewed peace initiatives with the splinter groups operating across the frontier.