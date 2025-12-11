Arunachal: Midnight fire kills Class I student in Tawang

TAWANG: A tragic fire broke out shortly after midnight at 12:20 AM on December 11, 2025, at the hostel of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya, Taktsang, killing a six-year-old Class I student, officials confirmed.

The fire, suspected to have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, rapidly engulfed the wooden hostel structure, leaving little time for evacuation. Many children were asleep when the incident occurred.

In an act of remarkable courage, student Dorjee Tsomu (Class VIII) and hostel warden Nima Lhamu rushed through the smoke-filled corridors, waking and rescuing several sleeping children. Despite their efforts, one student — Choine Tsomu (aged 6) — could not be saved due to the intensity of the flames.

Personnel from a nearby Indian Army unit, villagers, school staff and hostel authorities immediately joined the rescue efforts. However, the fire spread swiftly, fueled by dried wooden planks, furniture and bedding materials. Water and fire extinguishers were used in combined attempts to control and eventually extinguish the fire. The blaze resulted in the loss of a young life and extensive damage to school property.

On Thursday morning, DC Tawang Namgyal Angmo (IAS), SP Dr. D.W. Thongon, ADC Lungla Tashi Dhondup, DDMO Genden Tsomu, and DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntsok visited the site to assess the damage and oversee relief measures. They also met the grieving family.

The deceased child has been identified as Choine Tsomu, daughter of Tenzin Yeton and Yeshi Wange, residents of Shocktsan village in Jemeithang Circle. Her body has been sent for post-mortem and other legal formalities.

DC Tawang ordered a magisterial inquiry to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the fire, assigning the responsibility to the Circle Officer, Jemeithang. She also directed a district-wide safety audit of all residential schools and hostels to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The incident has sparked concern about fire preparedness and safety infrastructure in residential school hostels, especially in remote high-altitude regions where wooden construction is common.

Further updates are awaited pending the inquiry report.