Arunachal: Meritorious Students Felicitated in Papum Pare

YUPIA- The Office of the Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), Papum Pare, organised a felicitation programme to honour meritorious students of the district under the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award 2024–25.

The programme recognised the top three students from Classes III to XII for their academic achievements. Altogether, 29 students from government, private, and government-aided schools were felicitated with cash prizes, certificates, and mementoes.

Addressing the gathering, Lobsang Tsering urged students to move beyond basic literacy and pursue knowledge, stating that “all avenues open up through knowledge.”

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He said the award instituted by the Government was aimed at motivating students to set higher academic goals, work hard, and strive for excellence. Stressing the importance of discipline and values, he encouraged students to cultivate good manners and become responsible citizens through education.

The Deputy Commissioner also advised students to stay away from drugs and other harmful habits, while underlining the role of discipline and perseverance in achieving success.

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Highlighting the importance of reading habits, Tsering urged students to regularly read newspapers and books to improve language skills, enhance intellectual growth, and reduce excessive screen time.

Addressing parents during the programme, he said that parents play an equally significant role as schools in the holistic development of children and urged them to actively guide and monitor their children.

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Deputy Director of School Education T. T. Tara informed that the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Awards were instituted as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations marking the foundation of Arunachal Pradesh, with the objective of promoting academic excellence among students.

He further stated that government schools now possess improved infrastructure and qualified teaching staff compared to earlier years and encouraged students to consider government schools for quality education.

During the event, Lisa Leyu Sikom, the district topper in Class X and the fifth rank holder in the state, shared her experiences and dedicated her achievement to the teachers of VKV Balijan.

The programme was also attended by DPC ISSE Tang Moromi, BEO Academics Sanjiv Chetri, parents, and officials of the DDSE office.